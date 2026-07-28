Continental (CTTAY) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its resultson Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.1658 per share and revenue of $5.0934 billion for the quarter.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.07 billion. Continental had a net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. On average, analysts expect Continental to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Continental Price Performance

Continental stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.16. 26,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.00, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38. Continental has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $9.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTTAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Continental in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Continental from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on CTTAY

Continental Company Profile

Continental AG, trading on the OTC market under the ticker CTTAY, is a global technology company renowned for its wide range of automotive and industrial products. The company's core businesses include the design, development, and manufacturing of tires for passenger cars, commercial trucks, and specialty applications, as well as advanced automotive systems such as braking solutions, vehicle stability controls, sensors and electronic safety devices.

Founded in 1871 and headquartered in Hanover, Germany, Continental began as a rubber manufacturer before pioneering pneumatic tires in the late 19th century.

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