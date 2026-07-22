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Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM) Trading Up 6.3% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Contineum Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Contineum Therapeutics shares rose 6.3% on Wednesday, trading as high as $14.81 before ending near $14.77, with volume well below its daily average.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed but generally cautious: Morgan Stanley lifted its price target to $16, and the overall consensus rating is Hold with an average target price of $20.
  • The company recently reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, posting EPS of -$0.39 versus estimates of -$0.55, while institutional investors such as Janus Henderson and Bank of America increased their holdings.
  • Five stocks we like better than Contineum Therapeutics.

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM - Get Free Report) shares were up 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.81 and last traded at $14.7690. 82,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 293,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Contineum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Contineum Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTNM

Contineum Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.16. Analysts anticipate that Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Contineum Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTNM. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Contineum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Contineum Therapeutics by 411.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,449 shares of the company's stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,180 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Contineum Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,734,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,594,000 after purchasing an additional 285,857 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Contineum Therapeutics by 73.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,794 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in Contineum Therapeutics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 146,411 shares of the company's stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the period.

About Contineum Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS). The company also develops PIPE-307, a novel, small molecule selective inhibitor of the muscarinic type 1 M1 receptor to treat depression and relapse remitting MS; and CTX-343, a peripherally-restricted LPA1R antagonist.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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