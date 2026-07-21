Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.14), FiscalAI reports. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion had a negative return on equity of 50.26% and a negative net margin of 3.96%.The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.28 million.

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Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLRS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.98. 1,010,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,597. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $930.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Dean Donovan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $377,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,946,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,213,217. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 281,473 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,720,522 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 565,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 58,177 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 32,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VLRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $7.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $7.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

About Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

Controladora Vuela Compañia de Aviacion, SAB de CV NYSE: VLRS is a Mexico-based airline holding company whose primary business is the operation of low-cost scheduled air transportation services. Through its principal operating subsidiary, Volaris, the company provides passenger and cargo flights on domestic and international routes. Its business model emphasizes unbundled ancillary services and point-to-point operations designed to offer competitive fares across its network.

Volaris serves more than 120 routes linking major metropolitan areas and secondary cities in Mexico, the United States and Central America.

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