Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.6333.

Several research firms have commented on VLRS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $9.50 to $11.20 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $7.60 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th.

Get VLRS alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 64,280 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 27,504 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,921 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company's stock.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Price Performance

NYSE:VLRS opened at $8.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.92. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion had a negative return on equity of 38.03% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

Controladora Vuela Compañia de Aviacion, SAB de CV NYSE: VLRS is a Mexico-based airline holding company whose primary business is the operation of low-cost scheduled air transportation services. Through its principal operating subsidiary, Volaris, the company provides passenger and cargo flights on domestic and international routes. Its business model emphasizes unbundled ancillary services and point-to-point operations designed to offer competitive fares across its network.

Volaris serves more than 120 routes linking major metropolitan areas and secondary cities in Mexico, the United States and Central America.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion wasn't on the list.

While Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here