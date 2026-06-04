Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.580-4.660 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.3 billion.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on COO. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $69.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho set a $85.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COO

Cooper Companies Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:COO traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,915,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,562. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $58.89 and a one year high of $89.83.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cooper Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly EPS came in at $1.21, above the $1.10 consensus, showing better-than-expected profitability. View Press Release

Quarterly EPS came in at $1.21, above the $1.10 consensus, showing better-than-expected profitability. Positive Sentiment: Revenue reached $1.08 billion, topping the $1.05 billion estimate and signaling solid demand across the business. View Press Release

Revenue reached $1.08 billion, topping the $1.05 billion estimate and signaling solid demand across the business. Neutral Sentiment: Management raised FY 2026 EPS guidance to 4.58-4.66, which is slightly below the Street’s 4.62 estimate at the midpoint, suggesting the outlook is good but not a big upside surprise. View Press Release

Management raised FY 2026 EPS guidance to 4.58-4.66, which is slightly below the Street’s 4.62 estimate at the midpoint, suggesting the outlook is good but not a big upside surprise. Neutral Sentiment: The company also kept revenue guidance roughly in line with expectations, limiting the chance of a major re-rating from guidance alone. View Press Release

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,793,747 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $720,736,000 after buying an additional 207,195 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 332.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,184,992 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $424,043,000 after buying an additional 4,756,178 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,028,821 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $494,123,000 after buying an additional 2,231,568 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,132,535 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $283,327,000 after buying an additional 747,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,388,413 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $241,120,000 after buying an additional 1,683,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company's stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

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