Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Cooper Companies stock on May 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Workday NASDAQ: WDAY on 5/29/2026.

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Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Cooper Companies stock opened at $68.62 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.89 and a 12-month high of $89.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business's 50-day moving average price is $64.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 5.57%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Cooper Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Cooper Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Cooper Companies as a long-term growth story, citing solid revenue expansion, especially in CooperVision, and a recent earnings beat that reinforced the company’s growth profile. Article Title

Recent commentary highlighted Cooper Companies as a long-term growth story, citing solid revenue expansion, especially in CooperVision, and a recent earnings beat that reinforced the company’s growth profile. Positive Sentiment: Another analysis noted demand growth and the company’s Q2 earnings beat, which can support optimism around fundamentals even though profitability metrics still leave room for improvement. Article Title

Another analysis noted demand growth and the company’s Q2 earnings beat, which can support optimism around fundamentals even though profitability metrics still leave room for improvement. Positive Sentiment: One Seeking Alpha piece said Cooper could be nearing an analyst upgrade, pointing to valuation becoming more attractive while acknowledging the stock’s operational strength. Article Title

One Seeking Alpha piece said Cooper could be nearing an analyst upgrade, pointing to valuation becoming more attractive while acknowledging the stock’s operational strength. Neutral Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane trimmed its price target to $92 from $95 but kept an outperform rating, which is mildly supportive but not a major negative for the stock. Article Title

BNP Paribas Exane trimmed its price target to $92 from $95 but kept an outperform rating, which is mildly supportive but not a major negative for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed essentially no meaningful short positioning, offering little direct signal for today’s move. Article Title

Short-interest data showed essentially no meaningful short positioning, offering little direct signal for today’s move. Negative Sentiment: Some investors remain cautious because litigation charges tied to embryo culture media recalls have hurt reported profitability, and analysts still note mixed margins and return on equity. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler set a $86.00 price target on Cooper Companies and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho set a $85.00 price target on Cooper Companies and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $82.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COO

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 107.5% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 361 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 106.3% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 425 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 484.8% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

Further Reading

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