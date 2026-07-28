Go Pro
→ Universal basic income is not impossible. It exist (kind of) (From Freedom Financial) (Ad)tc pixel

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Copart logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Copart has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from nine analysts, with an average 12-month price target of $43.50. Ratings include two sells, three holds, one buy and three strong buys.
  • Institutional ownership remains high at 85.78%, while several investment firms recently increased their positions and Inlet Private Wealth initiated a new holding.
  • Copart’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with EPS of $0.43 versus $0.41 expected and revenue of $1.24 billion versus $1.19 billion forecast; quarterly revenue rose 2.1% year over year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPRT. Zacks Research upgraded Copart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Copart from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Copart to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Copart and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 target price on Copart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on CPRT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copart

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 14.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 333,624 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 41,060 shares in the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 199,794 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $7,822,000 after buying an additional 90,339 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC now owns 100,151 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 36,091 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Copart by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 507,255 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $19,859,000 after buying an additional 34,410 shares during the period. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $2,637,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company's stock.

Copart Stock Up 6.6%

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.02. Copart has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 33.48%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Copart NASDAQ: CPRT is a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services, focused primarily on the sale of salvage and clean-title vehicles. The company operates a technology-driven auction platform that connects sellers — including insurance companies, vehicle finance firms, rental car companies, dealerships and fleet owners — with a broad buyer base consisting of vehicle dismantlers, recyclers, rebuilders and retail buyers. Copart's business model centers on efficient vehicle disposition using digital bidding and logistics services to maximize recovery value for its clients.

Core services include hosting live and timed online auctions, vehicle listing and inspection support, title processing, and transportation and storage solutions.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Copart Right Now?

Before you consider Copart, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Copart wasn't on the list.

While Copart currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX pays a 10X launch penalty
SpaceX pays a 10X launch penalty
From Freedom Financial (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
tc pixel
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines