COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDP. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of COPT Defense Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

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COPT Defense Properties Price Performance

NYSE:CDP opened at $33.54 on Friday. COPT Defense Properties has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.79. The firm's fifty day moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.15.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 20.10%.The firm had revenue of $200.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $185.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.730-2.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Research analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. COPT Defense Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,922 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $126,994.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $123,141.14. This trade represents a 50.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of COPT Defense Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,190 shares of the company's stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,213 shares of the company's stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the company's stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,198 shares of the company's stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense Properties NYSE: CDP is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company's portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

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