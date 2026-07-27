COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.370-0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -. COPT Defense Properties also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.390-1.430 EPS.

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COPT Defense Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CDP traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.27. The stock had a trading volume of 869,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. COPT Defense Properties has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $38.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.57.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.38. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 20.10%.COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.430 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.390 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. COPT Defense Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 92.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDP shares. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDP

Insider Transactions at COPT Defense Properties

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $126,994.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $123,141.14. This represents a 50.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in COPT Defense Properties during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in COPT Defense Properties by 1,176.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties NYSE: CDP is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company's portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

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