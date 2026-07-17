Corby Spirit and Wine (TSE:CSW.A) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A - Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.41 and traded as high as C$15.78. Corby Spirit and Wine shares last traded at C$15.70, with a volume of 8,434 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Acumen Capital set a C$22.00 price target on Corby Spirit and Wine and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$22.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSW.A

Corby Spirit and Wine Stock Up 2.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$446.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business's fifty day moving average price is C$15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.81.

Corby Spirit and Wine (TSE:CSW.A - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corby Spirit and Wine had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 10.41%.The company had revenue of C$58.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corby Spirit and Wine Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Corby Spirit and Wine's payout ratio is presently 80.17%.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd is a Canadian manufacturer, marketer and importer of spirits and wines. The company derives its revenues from the sale of its owned-brands in Canada and other international markets, as well as earning commissions from the representation of selected non-owned brands in the Canadian marketplace. The company also supplements these primary sources of revenue with other ancillary activities incidental to its core business, such as logistics fees. The company has two reportable segments: Case Goods and Commissions.

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