Core Laboratories (CLB) Expected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $126.2580 million for the quarter. Core Laboratories has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.120 EPS. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $121.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Core Laboratories to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE CLB opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $529.46 million, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Core Laboratories's payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLB. Wall Street Zen cut Core Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered Core Laboratories from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Core Laboratories

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Laboratories

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Core Laboratories by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,208 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 134,050 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 54,273 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 28,541 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,818 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 12,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company's stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. is a global provider of proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services to the oil and gas industry. The company applies specialized expertise in core and fluid analysis, advanced petrophysical interpretation, and reservoir engineering to optimize hydrocarbon recovery. By integrating laboratory testing with field services and digital analytics, Core Laboratories delivers insights that help operators maximize production and extend the life of their assets.

The company's portfolio spans two primary service lines: reservoir description and production enhancement.

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