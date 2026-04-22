Core Laboratories (CLB) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Core Laboratories to post earnings of $0.1082 per share and revenue of $125.3540 million for the quarter. Core Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.150 EPS. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Core Laboratories to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

Core Laboratories stock opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.02. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $766.36 million, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Core Laboratories's payout ratio is presently 5.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Core Laboratories

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Laboratories

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 9.7% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,969,860 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $73,787,000 after buying an additional 528,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,740 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $32,729,000 after purchasing an additional 64,831 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,229,611 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $19,711,000 after purchasing an additional 118,535 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,935 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $17,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,208 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 134,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company's stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. is a global provider of proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services to the oil and gas industry. The company applies specialized expertise in core and fluid analysis, advanced petrophysical interpretation, and reservoir engineering to optimize hydrocarbon recovery. By integrating laboratory testing with field services and digital analytics, Core Laboratories delivers insights that help operators maximize production and extend the life of their assets.

The company's portfolio spans two primary service lines: reservoir description and production enhancement.

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