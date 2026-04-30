Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th.

Core Laboratories has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years. Core Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 4.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Core Laboratories to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.8%.

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Core Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of CLB opened at $15.37 on Thursday. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $707.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $121.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.35 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Core Laboratories's revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Core Laboratories has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLB

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. is a global provider of proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services to the oil and gas industry. The company applies specialized expertise in core and fluid analysis, advanced petrophysical interpretation, and reservoir engineering to optimize hydrocarbon recovery. By integrating laboratory testing with field services and digital analytics, Core Laboratories delivers insights that help operators maximize production and extend the life of their assets.

The company's portfolio spans two primary service lines: reservoir description and production enhancement.

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