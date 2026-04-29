Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05), FiscalAI reports. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 6.04%.

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Core Laboratories Trading Up 2.6%

Core Laboratories stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.21. 512,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,367. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Core Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.97%.

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 845,251 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $13,549,000 after buying an additional 548,657 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,969,860 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $73,787,000 after purchasing an additional 528,976 shares during the last quarter. MAC Alpha Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 436.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,400 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 149,219 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,208 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $16,707,000 after buying an additional 134,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.50.

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Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. is a global provider of proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services to the oil and gas industry. The company applies specialized expertise in core and fluid analysis, advanced petrophysical interpretation, and reservoir engineering to optimize hydrocarbon recovery. By integrating laboratory testing with field services and digital analytics, Core Laboratories delivers insights that help operators maximize production and extend the life of their assets.

The company's portfolio spans two primary service lines: reservoir description and production enhancement.

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