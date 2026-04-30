Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.30, but opened at $16.12. Core Laboratories shares last traded at $14.3930, with a volume of 258,313 shares changing hands.
Key Headlines Impacting Core Laboratories
Here are the key news stories impacting Core Laboratories this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01/share (≈0.3% yield) payable June 1 — a token return of capital that provides a small floor for income-focused holders. CORE LAB REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2026 RESULTS
- Positive Sentiment: Company repurchased 51,781 shares for ~$0.9M — modest buyback that marginally supports the share count. CORE LAB REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2026 RESULTS
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported Q1 EPS of $0.06, which matched consensus, and revenue of $121.8M roughly in line with expectations — not a surprise to models but lacked upside. Core Laboratories Earnings / Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and comparisons (e.g., DTI vs CLB) are circulating as investors reassess relative value in the oilfield services group. DTI or CLB: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Negative Sentiment: Management cut Q2 2026 EPS guidance to $0.060–$0.120 vs. consensus ~$0.15, and set revenue guidance $123M–$131M (consensus ~ $127.8M) — the lowered guide is the primary catalyst for the negative price move. Core Laboratories Posts Flat Q1 2026 Results Amid Disruptions
- Negative Sentiment: Key underlying metrics showed deterioration — EPS ex-items fell sharply (ex-items EPS down 72% sequential), free cash flow essentially flat at $0.5M, GAAP loss per share of $0.02, and net debt increased by ~$3.9M — raises execution and cash-generation concerns. CORE LAB REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2026 RESULTS
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.50.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Core Laboratories
Core Laboratories Stock Down 15.9%
The stock has a market capitalization of $670.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business's 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69.
Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $121.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business's revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Core Laboratories has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.120 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.
Core Laboratories Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Core Laboratories's payout ratio is presently 5.97%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Laboratories
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,978,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $525,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Core Laboratories Company Profile
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Core Laboratories N.V. is a global provider of proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services to the oil and gas industry. The company applies specialized expertise in core and fluid analysis, advanced petrophysical interpretation, and reservoir engineering to optimize hydrocarbon recovery. By integrating laboratory testing with field services and digital analytics, Core Laboratories delivers insights that help operators maximize production and extend the life of their assets.
The company's portfolio spans two primary service lines: reservoir description and production enhancement.
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