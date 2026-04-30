Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.30, but opened at $16.12. Core Laboratories shares last traded at $14.3930, with a volume of 258,313 shares changing hands.

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Key Headlines Impacting Core Laboratories

Here are the key news stories impacting Core Laboratories this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Stock Down 15.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $670.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business's 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $121.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business's revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Core Laboratories has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.120 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Core Laboratories's payout ratio is presently 5.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,978,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $525,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. is a global provider of proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services to the oil and gas industry. The company applies specialized expertise in core and fluid analysis, advanced petrophysical interpretation, and reservoir engineering to optimize hydrocarbon recovery. By integrating laboratory testing with field services and digital analytics, Core Laboratories delivers insights that help operators maximize production and extend the life of their assets.

The company's portfolio spans two primary service lines: reservoir description and production enhancement.

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