Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Trading Up 5.9% - Here's What Happened

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB - Get Free Report) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $12.0870. Approximately 264,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 573,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLB shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Core Laboratories from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Core Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Analysis on Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Stock Up 4.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $547.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $121.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Core Laboratories's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Core Laboratories has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Core Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,953 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company's stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. is a global provider of proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services to the oil and gas industry. The company applies specialized expertise in core and fluid analysis, advanced petrophysical interpretation, and reservoir engineering to optimize hydrocarbon recovery. By integrating laboratory testing with field services and digital analytics, Core Laboratories delivers insights that help operators maximize production and extend the life of their assets.

The company's portfolio spans two primary service lines: reservoir description and production enhancement.

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