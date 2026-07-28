Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Earns "Buy" Rating from BTIG Research

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research's price target would suggest a potential upside of 91.55% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Core Scientific from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Lucid Cap Mkts raised shares of Core Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $40.00 price objective on Core Scientific in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.39.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Core Scientific

Core Scientific Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of Core Scientific stock traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $19.84. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,708,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,415,818. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 5.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.74. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $30.46.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $115.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $117.04 million. Core Scientific's quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core Scientific will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Scientific

In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $226,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,023,426 shares in the company, valued at $45,790,130.38. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,802,400. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance LLC grew its holdings in Core Scientific by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 22,896 shares of the company's stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 94,500 shares of the company's stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company's stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,592 shares of the company's stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period.

Key Headlines Impacting Core Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Core Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD partnership strengthens AI growth outlook: Core Scientific agreed to provide AMD with access to up to 2.5 gigawatts of data-center capacity for AI deployments. The arrangement includes approximately 530 megawatts across five sites under 15-year agreements and could generate more than $14 billion in potential base contracted revenue. The companies will also collaborate on deploying AMD Instinct GPUs, EPYC CPUs and ROCm software. Core Scientific signs AI infrastructure deal with AMD

Core Scientific agreed to provide AMD with access to up to 2.5 gigawatts of data-center capacity for AI deployments. The arrangement includes approximately 530 megawatts across five sites under 15-year agreements and could generate more than $14 billion in potential base contracted revenue. The companies will also collaborate on deploying AMD Instinct GPUs, EPYC CPUs and ROCm software. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings beat expectations: Zacks reported quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share, versus the consensus estimate of a $0.02 loss. The result also improved from a $0.04 loss per share a year earlier, suggesting better performance on an adjusted basis. Core Scientific surpasses Q2 earnings and revenue estimates

Zacks reported quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share, versus the consensus estimate of a $0.02 loss. The result also improved from a $0.04 loss per share a year earlier, suggesting better performance on an adjusted basis. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue increased: Core Scientific reported second-quarter revenue of $164.2 million. While the figure indicates continued scale, investors may focus more heavily on profitability and the timing of revenue from the new AI capacity agreements. Core Scientific Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Core Scientific reported second-quarter revenue of $164.2 million. While the figure indicates continued scale, investors may focus more heavily on profitability and the timing of revenue from the new AI capacity agreements. Negative Sentiment: Reported earnings were highly volatile: A separate earnings report showed a quarterly loss of $3.32 per share, creating a sharp contrast with the adjusted $0.18-per-share figure and potentially raising concerns about accounting adjustments, costs or non-cash items. Core Scientific quarterly earnings report

A separate earnings report showed a quarterly loss of $3.32 per share, creating a sharp contrast with the adjusted $0.18-per-share figure and potentially raising concerns about accounting adjustments, costs or non-cash items. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade adds pressure: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods recently lowered Core Scientific from “outperform” to “market perform,” although it maintained a $25 price target. The downgrade signals reduced near-term conviction despite the target implying potential upside. Analyst rating information

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc NASDAQ: CORZ is a leading provider of large-scale blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining services. The company develops, owns and operates high-performance data centers optimized for the mining of Bitcoin and other proof-of-work cryptocurrencies. In addition to its core mining operations, Core Scientific offers colocation, hosting and managed services designed to support institutional clients and enterprise users in deploying and scaling blockchain nodes and computing hardware.

Core Scientific's service portfolio includes hardware procurement, deployment and maintenance, real-time monitoring, power management and network connectivity.

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