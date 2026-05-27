CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.6250.

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A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRWV shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure restated a "neutral" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CoreWeave

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreWeave

In other CoreWeave news, COO Sachin Jain sold 6,377 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total transaction of $636,552.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 132,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,208,681.50. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 3,683 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total transaction of $367,637.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 318,086 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,751,344.52. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 25,134,617 shares of company stock worth $2,816,351,278 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of CoreWeave

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock worth $1,999,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487,478 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 446,194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company's stock worth $2,443,013,000 after acquiring an additional 17,847,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,652,129 shares of the company's stock worth $437,870,000 after acquiring an additional 653,398 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 4,653,815 shares of the company's stock worth $333,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company's stock worth $286,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter.

CoreWeave Stock Up 0.4%

CoreWeave stock opened at $105.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. CoreWeave has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $187.00. The firm's fifty day moving average is $101.23 and its 200 day moving average is $90.49. The company has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 7.84.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. The business's quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoreWeave will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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