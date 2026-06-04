CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) CEO Michael Intrator Sells 200,000 Shares

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) CEO Michael Intrator sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $24,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,876,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $474,444,619.70. This trade represents a 4.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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CoreWeave Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of CoreWeave stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.03. The stock had a trading volume of 26,670,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,128,250. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.46. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $187.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 7.14.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. CoreWeave's revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

More CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRWV shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.52.

View Our Latest Report on CoreWeave

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWV. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at $39,824,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at $311,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at $882,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at $20,260,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at $455,000.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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