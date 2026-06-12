CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) CFO Sells $5,964,224.85 in Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 63,891 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $5,964,224.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 252,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,542,870. This represents a 20.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Nitin Agrawal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 27th, Nitin Agrawal sold 5,508 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $562,752.36.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Nitin Agrawal sold 10,062 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total value of $1,004,388.84.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Nitin Agrawal sold 14 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,288.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Nitin Agrawal sold 16 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $1,184.80.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Nitin Agrawal sold 38,456 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $3,200,692.88.

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CoreWeave Stock Performance

Shares of CRWV traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.55. The company's stock had a trading volume of 36,200,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,542,084. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $187.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRWV shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised CoreWeave from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CoreWeave from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoreWeave

CoreWeave News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Institutional Trading of CoreWeave

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in CoreWeave by 10,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 216 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in CoreWeave by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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