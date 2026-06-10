CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Insider Brannin Mcbee Sells 144,000 Shares

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) insider Brannin Mcbee sold 144,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $14,664,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 258,852 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,361,487.68. This trade represents a 35.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Brannin Mcbee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Brannin Mcbee sold 50,500 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $5,142,920.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Brannin Mcbee sold 55,500 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $5,652,120.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Brannin Mcbee sold 3,683 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total transaction of $367,637.06.

On Monday, April 27th, Brannin Mcbee sold 87,500 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.03, for a total transaction of $9,540,125.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Brannin Mcbee sold 200,000 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.03, for a total transaction of $21,806,000.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Brannin Mcbee sold 45,850 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.03, for a total transaction of $4,999,025.50.

On Monday, April 20th, Brannin Mcbee sold 87,500 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.94, for a total transaction of $10,144,750.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Brannin Mcbee sold 200,000 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.93, for a total transaction of $23,186,000.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Brannin Mcbee sold 45,830 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.94, for a total transaction of $5,313,530.20.

On Monday, April 13th, Brannin Mcbee sold 100,000 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total transaction of $11,081,000.00.

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CoreWeave Stock Down 2.9%

CRWV traded down $2.84 on Wednesday, reaching $95.61. 17,558,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,080,140. CoreWeave Inc. has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $187.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. CoreWeave's quarterly revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CRWV. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $85.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CoreWeave from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CoreWeave

Trending Headlines about CoreWeave

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreWeave

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CoreWeave by 22.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,155 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the first quarter valued at about $852,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in shares of CoreWeave by 24.1% in the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 127,752 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,897,000 after buying an additional 24,843 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of CoreWeave by 79.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 886 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoreWeave by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pathway Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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