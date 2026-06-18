CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Insider Sells 76,924 Shares

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) insider Brian Venturo sold 76,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $9,113,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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CoreWeave Price Performance

CoreWeave stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.95. 65,460,009 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,323,884. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $187.00. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $110.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.70.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CoreWeave from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWV

Institutional Trading of CoreWeave

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWV. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CoreWeave by 4.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company's stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Pathway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoreWeave by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pathway Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,020 shares of the company's stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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