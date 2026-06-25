CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Now Covered by Rosenblatt Securities

Stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price target points to a potential upside of 147.85% from the company's current price.

CRWV has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $135.00.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRWV

CoreWeave Trading Down 4.6%

NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $100.87 on Thursday. CoreWeave has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $180.25. The business's 50-day moving average price is $111.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 7.14.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CoreWeave will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,404,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $166,172,106.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 282,570 shares in the company, valued at $33,428,031. This represents a 83.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 986,540 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $106,349,012.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,072,618 shares of company stock worth $3,184,454,369.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in CoreWeave by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in CoreWeave by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

CoreWeave News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave announced a co-location agreement with Conapto to expand AI cloud capacity in Sweden, with two Stockholm campuses and initial capacity already online. The deal broadens CoreWeave’s European footprint and supports demand for its AI infrastructure, which investors may view as evidence of continued growth. Article Title

CoreWeave announced a co-location agreement with Conapto to expand AI cloud capacity in Sweden, with two Stockholm campuses and initial capacity already online. The deal broadens CoreWeave’s European footprint and supports demand for its AI infrastructure, which investors may view as evidence of continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Earlier coverage highlighted the Swedish expansion as a sign that CoreWeave is scaling its AI cloud platform in Europe, backed by renewable energy and advanced NVIDIA-based infrastructure. Article Title

Earlier coverage highlighted the Swedish expansion as a sign that CoreWeave is scaling its AI cloud platform in Europe, backed by renewable energy and advanced NVIDIA-based infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave also announced a $335 million, five-year storage agreement with Backblaze, reinforcing demand for its AI cloud and data infrastructure services. Article Title

CoreWeave also announced a $335 million, five-year storage agreement with Backblaze, reinforcing demand for its AI cloud and data infrastructure services. Neutral Sentiment: CoreWeave was named the official AI cloud partner of BattleBots, a branding and partnership win that adds visibility but is less material than the Sweden expansion or Backblaze contract. Article Title

CoreWeave was named the official AI cloud partner of BattleBots, a branding and partnership win that adds visibility but is less material than the Sweden expansion or Backblaze contract. Negative Sentiment: Insider Brannin Mcbee disclosed multiple stock sales totaling well over 200,000 shares at about $111.28 each, which can pressure sentiment even though the trades were made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. Article Title

Insider Brannin Mcbee disclosed multiple stock sales totaling well over 200,000 shares at about $111.28 each, which can pressure sentiment even though the trades were made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. Negative Sentiment: An article published Tuesday also focused on CRWV weakness, suggesting some investors remain cautious about valuation after the stock’s recent run-up. Article Title

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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