CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Raised to "Strong-Buy" at BNP Paribas Exane

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas Exane to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRWV. Barclays increased their target price on CoreWeave from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CoreWeave in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $85.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.52.

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CoreWeave Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $110.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 7.14. The business's fifty day moving average price is $104.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. CoreWeave has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. CoreWeave's revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreWeave will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreWeave

In other CoreWeave news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $90,967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 285,327 shares in the company, valued at $23,071,541.22. This represents a 79.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,404,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $166,172,106.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 282,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,428,031. This represents a 83.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 27,367,534 shares of company stock worth $3,065,455,742 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Trending Headlines about CoreWeave

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About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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