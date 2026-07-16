CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Shares Down 5.5% on Analyst Downgrade

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $100.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. CoreWeave traded as low as $72.08 and last traded at $72.91. 24,731,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 28,335,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.12.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRWV. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CoreWeave from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $139.69.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CoreWeave

In related news, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 986,540 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $106,349,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.93, for a total transaction of $130,421,250.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,497,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,635,257. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,999,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,478 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in CoreWeave by 446,194.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company's stock worth $2,443,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847,760 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in CoreWeave by 22,624.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,812,856 shares of the company's stock worth $273,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,077 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new position in CoreWeave in the fourth quarter worth $230,099,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in CoreWeave by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $286,440,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period.

CoreWeave Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.37.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.CoreWeave's revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Further Reading

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