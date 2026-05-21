CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Shares Up 6.2% - Here's Why

Shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) shot up 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $108.44 and last traded at $107.58. 31,521,999 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 28,195,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.28.

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Key CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRWV. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on CoreWeave from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on CoreWeave from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on CoreWeave from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $129.63.

Read Our Latest Report on CoreWeave

CoreWeave Trading Up 6.2%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.59 and a beta of 7.84.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The firm's revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,404,667 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $166,172,106.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 282,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,428,031. The trade was a 83.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $90,967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 285,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,071,541.22. This trade represents a 79.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,802,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,296,673.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreWeave

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Pathway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CoreWeave by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pathway Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company's stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in CoreWeave by 2.1% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,020 shares of the company's stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in CoreWeave by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CoreWeave by 50.2% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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