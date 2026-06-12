CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock Price Up 5% - Here's What Happened

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $105.55 and last traded at $100.55. Approximately 35,987,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 28,196,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.74.

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Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Thursday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.52.

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CoreWeave Stock Up 5.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $107.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.35. The company has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 7.14.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. CoreWeave's quarterly revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CoreWeave

In other CoreWeave news, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $19,776,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,676,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $363,563,467.20. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 15,385 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total transaction of $1,730,966.35. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 27,718,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,729,615 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of CoreWeave

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Pathway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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