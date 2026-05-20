CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Trading 1.5% Higher - Still a Buy?

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $102.75 and last traded at $101.28. 20,376,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 28,142,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.81.

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Key CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWV. Mizuho lifted their target price on CoreWeave from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CoreWeave from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on CoreWeave from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CoreWeave from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $129.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRWV

CoreWeave Stock Up 1.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 7.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.17.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,404,667 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $166,172,106.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 282,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,428,031. The trade was a 83.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $90,967,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 285,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,071,541.22. The trade was a 79.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 24,427,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,745,331,673 in the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWV. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in CoreWeave by 24.1% in the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 127,752 shares of the company's stock worth $9,897,000 after buying an additional 24,843 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in CoreWeave by 79.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 886 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CoreWeave by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pathway Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company's stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CoreWeave by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,652,129 shares of the company's stock worth $437,870,000 after buying an additional 653,398 shares in the last quarter.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

See Also

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