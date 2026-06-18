CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Trading 2.4% Higher - Here's What Happened

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) rose 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $119.89 and last traded at $117.95. 65,125,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 28,471,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.21.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CoreWeave from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CoreWeave in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.52.

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CoreWeave Stock Up 2.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 7.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. CoreWeave's quarterly revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CoreWeave

In other CoreWeave news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $90,967,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 285,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,071,541.22. This trade represents a 79.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 986,540 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $106,349,012.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 27,628,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,766,052 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of CoreWeave

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of CoreWeave by 10,700.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 216 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in CoreWeave by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Further Reading

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