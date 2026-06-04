CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Trading Down 2.6% After Insider Selling

Shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $105.03 and last traded at $108.03. Approximately 24,828,093 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 28,271,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.93.

Specifically, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 112,111 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.56, for a total value of $14,637,212.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 241,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,585,075.20. This trade represents a 31.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Sachin Jain sold 3,798 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $455,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 127,629 shares in the company, valued at $15,315,480. This trade represents a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In other news, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 271,153 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,005,236.41. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,769,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $938,092,241.72. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America raised shares of CoreWeave from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CoreWeave

Key Headlines Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

CoreWeave Trading Down 2.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.25. The company has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 7.14.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. CoreWeave's quarterly revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,999,421,000 after buying an additional 20,487,478 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 446,194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,443,013,000 after buying an additional 17,847,760 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 22,624.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,812,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $273,039,000 after buying an additional 3,796,077 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,099,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $286,440,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Further Reading

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