Corning (GLW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share and revenue of $4.6291 billion for the quarter. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Corning to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Corning Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $152.97 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $191.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. Corning has a 1-year low of $53.29 and a 1-year high of $271.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Corning from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $149.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corning from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Corning from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $194.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total transaction of $4,124,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,273,301.10. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.46, for a total value of $18,646,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 908,353 shares in the company, valued at $169,371,500.38. This trade represents a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,655 shares of company stock valued at $30,692,560. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth $266,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,504 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 14,719 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company's stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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