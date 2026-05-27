Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.9231.

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Corning from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Corning from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Corning from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Corning from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $1,983,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 5,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,070.92. The trade was a 66.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 27,395 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.14, for a total transaction of $5,263,675.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 94,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,138,016. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,169 shares of company stock worth $33,412,111. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company's stock.

Corning Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $196.64 on Wednesday. Corning has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $164.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $169.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corning will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Corning's dividend payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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