Corning (NYSE:GLW) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.850-0.890 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9 billion-$5.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.0 billion.

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Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $142.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.29 and a 200-day moving average of $155.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.02 billion, a PE ratio of 68.39, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $271.78.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Corning has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.890 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLW. Wall Street Zen raised Corning from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Research cut Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Corning from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corning from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $194.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total transaction of $4,124,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,301.10. The trade was a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 27,395 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.14, for a total value of $5,263,675.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 94,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,138,016. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,560 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Corning News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: Corning reported second-quarter EPS of $0.78, exceeding the $0.76 analyst consensus, while revenue of $4.74 billion also surpassed the $4.63 billion estimate. Core sales rose 17% year over year and core EPS increased 30%. Corning's Strong Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Corning reported second-quarter EPS of $0.78, exceeding the $0.76 analyst consensus, while revenue of $4.74 billion also surpassed the $4.63 billion estimate. Core sales rose 17% year over year and core EPS increased 30%. Positive Sentiment: Optical Communications was a major growth driver, with sales up 32% to $2.07 billion. Enterprise Networks sales increased 65%, supported by accelerating demand for products used in generative artificial intelligence infrastructure. Solar sales also grew 90%, reinforcing the company’s growth plan. Corning's Strong Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Optical Communications was a major growth driver, with sales up 32% to $2.07 billion. Enterprise Networks sales increased 65%, supported by accelerating demand for products used in generative artificial intelligence infrastructure. Solar sales also grew 90%, reinforcing the company’s growth plan. Neutral Sentiment: For the third quarter, Corning guided to EPS of $0.85-$0.89, with the midpoint above the $0.85 consensus estimate. However, the company forecast revenue of $4.9-$5.0 billion, meaning only the high end matches analysts’ $5.0 billion expectation. Corning's Strong Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

For the third quarter, Corning guided to EPS of $0.85-$0.89, with the midpoint above the $0.85 consensus estimate. However, the company forecast revenue of $4.9-$5.0 billion, meaning only the high end matches analysts’ $5.0 billion expectation. Negative Sentiment: Investor concerns remain focused on valuation and whether AI-driven fiber and optical demand can justify the stock’s premium earnings multiple. The strong results may have been largely anticipated, increasing the risk that investors sell on guidance that does not clearly exceed expectations. Corning to Post Q2 Results as Investors Weigh AI-Driven Growth Against Valuation

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Sfam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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