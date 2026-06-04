Corning (NYSE:GLW) Shares Down 1.3% - What's Next?

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $183.80 and last traded at $198.24. 11,039,967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 12,078,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.76.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Corning from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Corning from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Corning from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $177.92.

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Corning Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $170.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.85, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.25 and a 200 day moving average of $129.11.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.Corning's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Corning's payout ratio is 53.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $1,983,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,019,070.92. The trade was a 66.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total value of $4,124,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,273,301.10. This trade represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 60,655 shares of company stock valued at $12,046,561 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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