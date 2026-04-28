Corning (NYSE:GLW) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $168.01, but opened at $151.09. Corning shares last traded at $160.3060, with a volume of 7,486,791 shares traded.

Get Corning alerts: Sign Up

Corning News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GLW. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corning from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Corning from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 price target on Corning and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corning from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $140.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Corning

Corning Price Performance

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $147.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.27 billion, a PE ratio of 84.16, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 15,366 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $2,000,960.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,691.42. This trade represents a 81.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $21,365,550.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 750,585 shares in the company, valued at $116,618,391.45. This represents a 15.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,201 shares of company stock valued at $32,614,558. Insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Corning, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Corning wasn't on the list.

While Corning currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here