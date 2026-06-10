Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Price Down 3.3% on Insider Selling

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $166.68 and last traded at $168.2840. 10,471,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 12,141,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.94.

Specifically, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.46, for a total value of $18,646,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 908,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $169,371,500.38. This trade represents a 9.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLW shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Corning from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Corning from $149.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Corning from $120.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Corning from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

Key Headlines Impacting Corning

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Corning Stock Down 3.3%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.52, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Corning's payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 45,001 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 4.9% in the third quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 261,749 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $21,471,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 340.4% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 72,523 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 56,056 shares in the last quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $1,750,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 32.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 479,921 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $39,367,000 after acquiring an additional 116,583 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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