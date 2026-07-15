Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Price Down 7% - Should You Sell?

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) fell 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $167.09 and last traded at $174.44. Approximately 13,316,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 12,826,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.64.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Corning from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corning from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Corning from $149.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $194.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

Corning Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $150.13 billion, a PE ratio of 83.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.75.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company's revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.59%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $1,983,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,019,070.92. The trade was a 66.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total value of $4,124,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,301.10. The trade was a 43.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,560. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Tema ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 10.5% during the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Further Reading

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