Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Price Up 7.5% - What's Next?

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $212.39 and last traded at $209.6080. Approximately 18,472,222 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 12,217,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.92.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Corning from $120.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Corning from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Corning from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $182.62.

Read Our Latest Report on GLW

Corning Stock Up 7.5%

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $180.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.63. The company has a market cap of $180.40 billion, a PE ratio of 100.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 27,395 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.14, for a total value of $5,263,675.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 94,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,138,016. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total value of $4,124,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,273,301.10. This trade represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,655 shares of company stock valued at $30,692,560. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $729,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Corning by 9.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,704 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Further Reading

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