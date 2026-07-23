Corning (NYSE:GLW) Trading 1.2% Higher - What's Next?

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $160.98 and last traded at $155.9060. 8,692,995 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 12,766,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.06.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $149.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Corning from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corning from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $194.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on Corning

Corning Trading Up 1.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.74. The stock has a market cap of $134.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.60, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Corning's dividend payout ratio is 53.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $1,983,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 5,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,019,070.92. The trade was a 66.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 27,395 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.14, for a total transaction of $5,263,675.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 94,400 shares in the company, valued at $18,138,016. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,560 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 45,001 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of Corning by 340.4% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 72,523 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $6,350,000 after buying an additional 56,056 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 36.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 92,425 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 24,589 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,451 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $121,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Seasons Wealth LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $1,750,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Further Reading

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