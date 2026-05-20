Corning (NYSE:GLW) Trading 2.7% Higher - Time to Buy?

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $184.23 and last traded at $180.5990. 12,976,741 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 12,044,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.83.

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Key Stories Impacting Corning

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corning from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Corning from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $177.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GLW

Corning Stock Up 2.7%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.43 billion, a PE ratio of 86.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Corning's payout ratio is 53.59%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total value of $4,124,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,273,301.10. The trade was a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $1,983,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,070.92. This trade represents a 66.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,774 shares of company stock valued at $28,148,435. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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