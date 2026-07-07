Corning (NYSE:GLW) Trading Down 5% - What's Next?

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $178.40 and last traded at $185.1550. Approximately 12,848,816 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 13,008,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.80.

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Corning News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Corning from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research cut Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Corning from $149.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $149.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $193.54.

Get Our Latest Report on GLW

Corning Trading Down 5.0%

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $159.35 billion, a PE ratio of 88.59, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.55.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.59%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 27,395 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.14, for a total value of $5,263,675.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 94,400 shares in the company, valued at $18,138,016. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $1,983,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 5,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,019,070.92. The trade was a 66.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,560. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 15.4% in the second quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. GK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 172.3% in the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Corning during the second quarter valued at $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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