Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.380-5.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Corpay Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $313.04 on Monday. Corpay has a fifty-two week low of $252.84 and a fifty-two week high of $361.99. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.92.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Corpay had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 23.62%.Corpay's revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500-26.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.520 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corpay will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPAY. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Corpay from $344.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Corpay from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised Corpay to a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $361.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $373.92.

View Our Latest Report on CPAY

Insider Buying and Selling at Corpay

In related news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 1,701 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $610,063.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,857. This trade represents a 43.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corpay

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 4,700.0% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 96 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA grew its stake in Corpay by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Corpay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Corpay by 144.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company's stock.

About Corpay

Corpay NYSE: CPAY is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

Further Reading

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