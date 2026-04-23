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Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Huge reported EPS surprise: Vesta reported quarterly earnings of $999.00 per share versus a consensus of $0.42, and posted a net margin of 85.41% and a return on equity of 9.33%.
  • Stock and valuation: Shares traded at $35.47 (down $0.06) with a market cap of $3.0B, a P/E of 12.71, PEG of 4.74, and a 52-week range of $24.37–$37.41.
  • Mixed analyst and institutional signals: Recent upgrades have moved some ratings from sell/hold toward buy, but the consensus remains “Hold” with an average price target of $39.50, while Lazard Asset Management increased its stake to 321,442 shares.
  • Five stocks we like better than Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $998.58, Zacks reports. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 85.41%.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Performance

Shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $35.47. 25,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,507. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research raised Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $39.50.

View Our Latest Report on VTMX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VTMX - Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,442 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 19,967 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta were worth $8,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

(Get Free Report)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, trading as VTMX on the New York Stock Exchange, is a Mexico-based real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of industrial properties. The company's portfolio primarily consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities tailored to multinational corporations, logistics operators and other businesses seeking modern, well-connected industrial space in Mexico.

Vesta's core business activities include the design and construction of build-to-suit projects, the leasing of speculative and multi-tenant properties, and sale-leaseback transactions that convert existing facilities into long-term lease arrangements.

Read More

Earnings History for Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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