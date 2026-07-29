Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Reaches New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.75 and last traded at $88.98, with a volume of 5697592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.58.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Corteva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Corteva from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Corteva from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, CICC Research increased their target price on Corteva from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on CTVA

Corteva Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.26.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.50%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Corteva's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 334.6% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 2,764.3% in the first quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company's stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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