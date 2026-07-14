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Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
Corteva logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Mizuho raised its price target on Corteva from $96 to $97 and kept an outperform rating, implying about 12.87% upside from the prior close.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains positive overall, with 13 analysts rating the stock a Buy and nine a Hold; the consensus rating is Moderate Buy.
  • Corteva posted strong recent results, beating quarterly EPS and revenue estimates, with revenue up 11% year over year and shares trading near their 52-week high.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $96.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Mizuho's price target points to a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on Corteva from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Corteva from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Corteva from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $88.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CTVA

Corteva Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $85.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.74. Corteva has a one year low of $60.53 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.56.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.50%.The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Corteva's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tema ETFs LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 10.4% during the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the company's stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Corteva by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 25,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the company's stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the company's stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company's stock.

About Corteva

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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