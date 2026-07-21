CoStar Group (CSGP) Projected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $928.9130 million for the quarter. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $896.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CoStar Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company's fifty day moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average is $42.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $97.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered CoStar Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $44.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $26.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 price target on CoStar Group and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSGP

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance acquired 71,430 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $2,514,336.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,722,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,644,848. The trade was a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of CoStar Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 25,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 515 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the technology company's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 144.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 865 shares of the technology company's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company's stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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