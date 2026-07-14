CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $41.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.77, but opened at $27.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CoStar Group shares last traded at $26.8740, with a volume of 2,111,656 shares.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CSGP. Citigroup dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $26.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $73.00 to $56.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $51.50.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoStar Group

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance bought 71,430 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,514,336.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,722,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,644,848. This trade represents a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the technology company's stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,368 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 35,539 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company's stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company's stock.

CoStar Group Trading Down 7.0%

The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 445.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $896.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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