CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.270-0.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $922.0 million-$932.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $930.0 million. CoStar Group also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.320-1.390 EPS.

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CoStar Group Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,082,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,743,543. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3,598.90, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $97.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.69 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 2.53%. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $68.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.47.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other CoStar Group news, Director Louise S. Sams bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.36 per share, with a total value of $48,360.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $986,979.24. This trade represents a 5.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,773,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 730.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,833 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $94,055,000 after buying an additional 1,028,933 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,114,516 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $276,660,000 after buying an additional 979,380 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,387,056 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $362,226,000 after buying an additional 849,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5,664.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 795,563 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $53,494,000 after buying an additional 781,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company's stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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