Coursera (COUR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Coursera (NYSE:COUR - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $293.61 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.17 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 8.23%.Coursera's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Coursera to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Coursera alerts: Sign Up

Coursera Trading Down 2.7%

NYSE:COUR opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $940.64 million, a P/E ratio of -14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23. Coursera has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $13.56.

Coursera declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 55.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coursera

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 9,139 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $50,447.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 255,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,755.68. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,466,372 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $7,683,789.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 419,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,668.16. This trade represents a 77.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,009,139 shares of company stock valued at $10,643,180. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Coursera by 619.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,024 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 224.1% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,939 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 163.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the third quarter worth $131,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Coursera from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COUR

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc NYSE: COUR operates a leading online learning platform that delivers courses, specializations, professional certificates and fully accredited degree programs in collaboration with top universities and industry partners. Founded in 2012 by Stanford University professors Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, Coursera's mission is to provide universal access to world-class education and bridge skill gaps in a rapidly evolving job market.

The platform features more than 6,000 offerings created by over 275 academic institutions and corporate entities, spanning fields such as data science, business, technology, health care and the arts.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Coursera, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Coursera wasn't on the list.

While Coursera currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here