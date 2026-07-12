Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Coursera (NYSE:COUR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Coursera from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings cut Coursera from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Coursera has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.19.

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Coursera Stock Performance

Shares of Coursera stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.71. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,551,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,159,014. The company has a market capitalization of $967.72 million, a P/E ratio of -15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04. Coursera has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $13.56.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Coursera had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 8.23%.The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coursera will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Coursera declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 55.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coursera

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,466,372 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $7,683,789.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 419,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,199,668.16. This trade represents a 77.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 9,139 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $50,447.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 255,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,755.68. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,009,139 shares of company stock valued at $10,643,180. Insiders own 16.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Coursera by 63.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Coursera by 19.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 509,956 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 83,603 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 5.1% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 50,568 shares of the company's stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc NYSE: COUR operates a leading online learning platform that delivers courses, specializations, professional certificates and fully accredited degree programs in collaboration with top universities and industry partners. Founded in 2012 by Stanford University professors Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, Coursera's mission is to provide universal access to world-class education and bridge skill gaps in a rapidly evolving job market.

The platform features more than 6,000 offerings created by over 275 academic institutions and corporate entities, spanning fields such as data science, business, technology, health care and the arts.

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